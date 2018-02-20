Sandra Bernhard: I was screaming over Roseanne revival

Sandra Bernhard has said she was “screaming” after she learned sitcom Roseanne will return to television.

The King Of Comedy actress played Nancy, one of the first bisexual characters to be shown on US television, on the hit series starring Roseanne Barr.

Bernhard told Good Morning Britain: “I didn’t think I would end up getting to be on this reboot because they were only doing eight episodes but then they added a ninth.

We're bringing back all of the Conners and then some. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/kJ3I54fvgd — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) February 16, 2018

“Roseanne said, ‘We want you back as Nancy, what do you think she’s been doing all these years?'”

Bernhard said she thinks the world has changed considerably since Nancy first came out in the show.

The cast reunites TONIGHT to discuss behind the scenes secrets from the #Roseanne you know and love, and all the laughs to come from the new season! pic.twitter.com/zs1JsMeonz — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) February 15, 2018

She added: “Nancy was married to Arnie, who was played by Tom Arnold, and he drove her into the arms of Morgan Fairchild.

“I do think we have changed, the great thing about Nancy is it was done with such a great sense of humour and Roseanne and I got to collaborate on the idea of the character.

“It wasn’t like we were just going to come out and beat people up with it.

“You got used to a fun character who had sexual fluidity and that was ahead of the curve.”

Asked if the Trump presidency will be a factor in the revival, she said: “I’m not 100% sure because I’m on the very last episode so I don’t know what the lead-up will be but I’m sure that it will be addressed.”