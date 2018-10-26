Sandi Toksvig: Bake Off judges and hosts to return for third series on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off’s judges and hosts will return for a third series on Channel 4, Sandi Toksvig has said.

The popular show left the BBC for its terrestrial TV rival in 2017 and in the process made changes to its line-up.

Judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc never made the jump and were instead replaced by chef Prue Leith, Toksvig and comedian Noel Fielding. Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are the presenters and judges on The Great British Bake Off 2018 (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Paul Hollywood is a series mainstay. Toksvig told The Daily Mirror the current line-up will return in 2019.

She added: “I think we are good to go.”

This year’s final, due to air on Tuesday, will see Ruby Bhogal, Rahul Mandal and Kim-Joy battle it out to be crowned winner.

QI host Toksvig, 60, said of the finalists: “The gang this year were exceptional. We’ve wept and laughed. The final is more nerveracking than any other show.”

Last year, the final was embroiled by controversy after Leith revealed the name of the winner on Twitter hours before the episode was broadcast.

Toksvig told the newspaper she will not fall into the same trap as she does not use social media.

She said: “I don’t do any social media of any kind, nothing. It’s not because of the Bake Off winner, I haven’t got time.”- Press Association