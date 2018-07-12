Samira from Love Island has left the show

Reality TV contestant Samira Mighty has left Love island.

The star was left heartbroken during the week when her partner Frankie Foster was kicked off the show.

It seems the star has decided to follow her heart and leave the hit show to be with Foster.

Samira initially shared her thoughts with Dani, saying: “We’ve been here from the start and I finally got what I wanted and now I feel like I’m back at square one but worst. It’s unfinished business."

Ahhhh we just want to hug our girl and tell her how much we love her! 💔💔

Although Dani advised Samira to sleep on the idea of leaving she eventually decided it was time to leave the villa.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9pm on 3e to see Samira's departure.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

