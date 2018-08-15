Samantha Mumba turned down this year’s Big Brother despite six figure sum

This year’s series of Big Brother kicks off on Thursday and sadly Samantha Mumba will not be a housemate.

According to the Mirror Online, the Body II Body singer has been sought after by bosses of the Channel 5 reality show for years but has repeatedly turned them down, despite being offered a “huge six-figure” sum.

They also say she's too busy concentrating on her music and is gearing up to start recording and performing once more.

The 35-year-old has previously taken part in reality TV shows such as Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef Ireland.

This year's Celebrity Big Brother line-up is set to include Stormy Daniels, Kirstie Alley, ‘Human Ken Doll' Rodrigo Alves and Roxanne Pallett.
By Anna O'Donoghue

