Sam Smith wishes UK hopeful SuRie good luck for Eurovision final
Singer Sam Smith has wished his friend and this year’s UK Eurovision hopeful, SuRie, good luck ahead of her performance in the grand final.
Smith posted a message in an Instagram story.
He wrote: “Eurovision tonight!!!!! My friend from when I was a young boy @surieofficial is singing for the uk! Good luck you talented goddess. Vote for uk”.
Thank you so much for the support, my love @samsmithworld— SuRie (@surieofficial) May 12, 2018
Come on, peeps, let's go go go!
It's almost time to VOTE UK! 🇬🇧⛈️ pic.twitter.com/sd0M2nV2nR
SuRie, real name Susanna Marie Cork, thanked Smith on Twitter, writing: “Thank you so much for the support, my love @samsmithworld Come on, peeps, let’s go go go! It’s almost time to VOTE UK!”.
The 29-year-old classically trained musician will sing anthemic song, Storm.
MORNING SUNSHINES— SuRie (@surieofficial) May 12, 2018
IT IS TIME
hashtag excited face pic.twitter.com/MBww47txbS
She is one of 26 acts taking part Saturday night’s final of the annual singing contest, being held in Lisbon this year.
She also shared a video message from the cast of London theatre production The Phantom Of The Opera wishing her good luck.
Thank you @PhantomOpera , you gorgeous bunch!! Means the world 💙 pic.twitter.com/IVt0Typx9u— SuRie (@surieofficial) May 12, 2018
SuRie will perform ninth, and Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy will perform third from last.
Ireland holds the record for most Eurovision wins (seven) and is back in the final for the first time since 2013.
- Press Association
