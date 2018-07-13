Sam Smith in ‘deeply emotional’ visit to scene of Pulse nightclub terror attack

Sam Smith paid an emotional visit to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to pay tribute to the victims of a massacre at the venue.

The singer, 26, is in Florida as part of a US tour and visited a memorial to the 49 people killed at the gay nightclub in June 2016.

Terrorist Omar Mateen was shot dead by police following the rampage, which was first thought to be an anti-LGBT hate crime.

It later emerged he initially intended to attack an entertainment complex before changing his target.

Smith, who is gay, shared a picture of the memorial at the site with his 9.8 million Instagram followers.

He captioned the image: “Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate.

“To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go to and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx.”

The London-born singer has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

Sam Smith visited Pulse nightclub in Florida, the site of a mass shooting in 2016 (Joel Ryan/PA Wire)

Speaking in October last year at the Attitude magazine annual awards, he said he was thrilled to “celebrate being gay”.

He told the Press Association: “This is my first Attitude Awards ever and I am so excited to just be around everyone and celebrate being gay with everyone.”

Smith is due to perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on July 13.

- Press Association