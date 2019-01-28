Sam Smith: I’m trying to embrace my Oscar

Sam Smith has said he is finally trying to “embrace” his Oscar after years of hiding it away.

The singer won the 2016 best original song award for his James Bond theme Writing’s On The Wall, but told the BBC afterwards that performing at the ceremony was “the worst moment of my life” and that he had been battling nerves.

He also faced criticism for wrongly suggesting he was the first “openly gay man” to win an Academy Award during his speech.

Speaking to Will Manning on The Official Big Top 40, Smith said he was trying to enjoy his statuette these days.

“I used to hide it away and not look at it because it made me uncomfortable but now I’ve got it out and I’m trying to embrace it,” he said. Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith with their Oscars (Ian West/PA)

The star, 26, said making a song for a 007 film was “unbelievably stressful”.

“It’s very exciting when it happens and you get the call and then the song’s done,” he said.

“But after you release it, there’s not one person that’s ever released a Bond song that has got all positive feedback.

“It’s so brutal actually in terms of releasing music, you know, because not everyone’s going to be happy because everyone’s got, in their head, what is a Bond song.

“But do you know what, in terms of experiences, I’m so, so honoured to have done it and I still love it and I love singing it and yeah, it’s a beautiful part of me now – I love it.”

Smith has been the subject of retirement rumours, with many predicting he will hang up his mic at 30.

However, he told Manning: “I’ve said that in the past but I’m definitely not. I’ll carry on.

“But when I’m, I think 45, I’d like to have kids and just move away and open up a flower shop somewhere and pretend like it all didn’t happen.”

Tune in to The Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning, Sundays from 4pm-7pm, on Capital, Heart and online at bigtop40.com.

- Press Association