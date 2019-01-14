Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony’s Normani make early charts impact with new duet

Sam Smith could topple reigning chart-topper Ava Max from the number one spot this week with his new single Dancing With A Stranger.

Smith’s song, a collaboration with Fifth Harmony singer Normani, is on course to be this week’s highest new entry, the Official Charts Company said.

The song is currently at number three at the halfway stage of the chart week, based on streams and downloads accrued since it was released on Friday.

Here it is, 'Dancing With A Stranger'. https://t.co/kdTKNv2rOR

Another musical baby. Popping them out over here!! Hope you enjoy it ❤️ I live for you @Normani ❤️ #DancingWithAStranger pic.twitter.com/ytxjNdqNsV — Sam Smith (@samsmith) January 11, 2019

If the duo continue their momentum, they could push US pop star Max from the top spot, where she has been for the past three weeks with breakout single Sweet But Psycho.

However, Max is still currently at number one, ahead of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson at number two with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

The top five looks to be completed by Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Sunflower and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next – but new entries from Westlife and Calvin Harris could also enter the top five by the end of the week.

Westlife’s Hello My Love, the Irish band’s first single in eight years, has scored the most downloads over the weekend and is currently at number seven.

Harris’s new single Giant, with Rag’n’Bone Man, is set to debut at number eight, but could see a streaming and download boost by Friday.

🕺 2019 is already off to a HUGE start with this brand new banger courtesy of @CalvinHarris & @RagNBoneManUK...



Listen to the 🔥🔥🔥 that is 'Giant' now: https://t.co/xOlLLHDZaV pic.twitter.com/OBGcMozQng — Columbia Records UK (@ColumbiaUK) January 11, 2019

Over on the albums chart, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is on course for a 27th non-consecutive week at number one.

The top five appears to be mostly unchanged from the previous week, with George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s number two, and the soundtracks for A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody at number three and four respectively.

Jess Glynne’s Always In Between rounds off the top five at the midweek stage.

- Press Association