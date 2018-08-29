Salma Hayek renews her wedding vows

Salma Hayek has renewed her wedding vows after thinking she was going to a spa.

Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, the boss of a luxury fashion company, arranged the ceremony as a surprise for the actress.

The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding El mejor momento de este verano fue cuando mi marido me organizó una ceremonia sorpresa para renovar nuestros votos matrimoniales. Yo hubiera escogido otro vestido pero me dijeron que íbamos al spa #sorpresa A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Putting a picture on Instagram of the event, in which she carried a bouquet of white flowers, the 51-year-old said: “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal.

“It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!”

The couple, who have a daughter together, wed in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

- Press Association