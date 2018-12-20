Sacha Baron Cohen says Who Is America? will not return for second series

Sacha Baron Cohen has said his controversial satirical comedy show Who Is America? will not return for a second season.

The London-born comedian wore make-up and prosthetics to trick unsuspecting political guests into taking part in embarrassing sketches.

During one episode aired earlier this year, Baron Cohen posed as an Israeli colonel before waving a beeping “paedophile detector” at US senate candidate Roy Moore. Sacha Baron Cohen has said he will not be making a second season of Who Is America? (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Mr Moore launched a lawsuit against Baron Cohen. Other figures interviewed for the show include former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and former congressman Joe Walsh.

Baron Cohen appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast and when asked if the show would return, he replied: “No.”

Referencing Jason Spencer, a politician in the state of Georgia who resigned after dropping his trousers and repeatedly using the N-word during a sketch on Who Is America?, Baron Cohen added: “I will never be able to get a politician to bare his buttocks while screaming, ‘God bless America!’ and screaming the N-word.” Sacha Baron Cohen is married to the Australian actress Isla Fisher (PA)

Spencer later resigned from his post as a state representative.

Baron Cohen, who is married to Australian actress Isla Fisher, said he does not have any other characters he could introduce for a potential second season.

He said: “It’s like The Ali G Show in England — I did one season. And the idea is not to make it a Seinfeld or an SNL (Saturday Night Live).”

The make-up process to make him nearly unrecognisable was also “gruelling” he said, and he is “too lazy to do this”.

Baron Cohen is nominated for a Golden Globe for Showtime series Who Is America?, earning a nod in the category of best actor in a TV musical or comedy.

The series aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

Cohen is known for shows his characters Ali G, Borat and Bruno.

- Press Association