Ryan Thomas wins Celebrity Big Brother crown

Ryan Thomas has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

The actor beat Kirstie Alley in tonight's live final.

Dan Osborne came third, Nick Leeson was fourth, Sally Morgan fifth and Gabby Allen was sixth after she was the first Celebrity Big Brother housemate to be evicted during tonight's live final.

Alley said it had been a "wonderful" experience.

"Sometimes I couldn't understand everyone - there was a lot of different dialects in the house. But they were more than happy to translate," she said.

She said her new favourite British word was "bog roll".

"There are no napkins in the house so we had to use bog roll for everything," she told Willis. "I'm going to take bog rolls back with me."

"I really loved everybody in the house," she added. "I never foresaw myself sleeping with 13 other people, like Caligula or something."

She said the show made her "stronger and a better person".

"I have no regrets," said the actress.