Ryan Thomas makes ‘creepy’ debut in Neighbours

Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas kept viewers guessing as he made a creepy debut on Ramsay Street in a dramatic episode of Neighbours.

The Jason Grimshaw actor has joined the Australian soap as mysterious English tourist Rafael Humphreys, a loner with dark secrets and a score to settle.

He made his debut in a special late night episode of the Channel 5 soap on Monday – entitled Hit And Run – which saw Raphael appear to stalk Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

One eerie scene saw him standing over Paul as he slept, while in another he peeled off his shirt to reveal a back laced with scars.

Some people joked that Thomas had been picking up tips from Corrie’s serial killer Pat Phelan.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Jason Grimshaw creepily standing over Paul Robinson’s bed, he really did spend too much time with Pat Phelan before he left Weatherfield.”

Jason Grimshaw creepily standing over Paul Robinson’s bed, he really did spend too much time with Pat Phelan before he left Weatherfield 😂 #Corrie #Neighbours — Dan Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) February 12, 2018

“omg cause Raphael standing by Paul’s bedside watching him sleep isn’t creepy at all…” said another.

omg cause Raphael standing by Paul’s bedside watching him sleep isn’t creepy at all... #Neighbours #NeighboursHitAndRun — ✨ (@Agentof1ZShield) February 12, 2018

Many think he might turn out to be Paul’s long-lost son.

“Who is this mystery man skulking around? Surely Paul doesn’t have another long lost son?!” asked one viewer.

Who is this mystery man skulking around? Surely Paul doesn’t have another long lost son?! 🤣 #Neighbours — Sophie (@WhatIAmWearing_) February 12, 2018

There were several other shocks in the special instalment, which was set at Toadie Rebecchi’s 90s-themed belated 21st birthday and saw the return of old characters such as Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte).

Izzy, the villain of the street between 2003 and 2007, turned up at the party dressed as Geri Horner in her Spice Girl days, and was knocked over by Susan Kennedy’s car.

She has yet to reveal why she is back but fans are convinced she is up to no good, with many asking on Twitter: “What is Izzy hiding?”

There were also tense scenes for Tyler and Piper, as they attempted to go on the run so that Tyler did not get locked up for murder.

The final moments see Tyler make a run for it by jumping from one rooftop to another. But when Piper tries to follow, she slips and is left hanging by her fingertips.

Fans said they will struggle to wait for the next instalment of the soap.

One tweeted: “THAT WAS INTENSE!!! What an amazing episode though and can’t wait for the next ones!!!”

THAT WAS INTENSE!!! What an amazing episode though and can’t wait for the next ones!!!🙈🙊 #Neighbours #NeighboursHitAndRun — Katherine 🌹 (@X_KRose_X) February 12, 2018

Another said: “That was Fab can’t wait for rest of the week.”

That was Fab can't wait for rest of the week #NeighboursHitandRun #Neighbours — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) February 12, 2018

Neighbours continues on Channel 5.