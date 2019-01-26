Ryan Sidebottom to miss Dancing On Ice with groin strain

Ryan Sidebottom has been forced to pull out of Sunday night’s Dancing On Ice on medical grounds.

The cricketer, 41, has suffered a groin strain.

He and ice skating partner Brandee Malto will return to the ITV show next week.

Hi everyone

Me & @YayItsBrandee are gutted not to be able to perform this weekend. Focusing on being back next week. Thank you for the overwhelming support you've shown us, and feel extremely grateful. Look forward to Cheering everyone on tomorrow night as they work so hard

Ryan Sidebottom has been ruled out of performing in tomorrow night's show on medical grounds, due to a Grade I adductor strain. He'll return to the competition next week.



Everyone at #DancingOnIce wishes him a speedy recovery.

The show posted on Twitter: “Ryan Sidebottom has been ruled out of performing in tomorrow night’s show on medical grounds, due to a Grade I adductor strain. He’ll return to the competition next week.”

The cricketer, who played for England, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire during his career, previously made it through the Dancing On Ice skate-off, with Mark Little getting the boot.

Last weekend’s Dancing On Ice saw Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner become embroiled in a spat.

The Only Way Is Essex star ranted at Gardiner, a judge on the series, after he said there was “no elegance” in her routine.

- Press Association