Ryan Reynolds laughs off rumours about marriage to Blake Lively

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has laughed off rumours about the state of his marriage to Blake Lively.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, are parents to daughters James, three, and Ines, one.

Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy 🌟to show for it. 😊 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:17pm PST



Reynolds, 41, cracked a joke about his relationship with the Gossip Girl actress after he shared a link to a news report claiming the couple were struggling to spend quality time together.

He tweeted: “I wish. I would use a little ‘me time’.”

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

The duo were recently photographed at a screening for the film Final Portrait in New York where they were seen leaving with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

They frequently tease each other on social media, by cropping each other out of photographs or adding sarcastic captions.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Reynolds was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.