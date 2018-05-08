Ryan O'Shaughnessy 'well prepared' for tonight's Eurovision semi-final

Ryan O'Shaughnessy says he has put in the hard work ahead of his Eurovision semi-final performance this evening.

The Dubliner will aim to become the first Irish singer to qualify for the final since 2013.

O'Shaughnessy will perform a song he co-wrote entitled 'Together' to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Ryan says he won't be daunted singing to such a large audience:

"Hasn't really dawned on me just yet," he said.

"I think we're well prepared. We've done so much rehearsing and all the work has gone in over the last few months.

I probably should feel a little bit more nervous than I do.

