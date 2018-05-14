Ruth Negga takes lead role in Hamlet at Dublin's Gate Theatre

Back to Showbiz Home

Ruth Negga will play the title role in a new production of Hamlet for Dublin's Gate Theatre.

Ruth Negga at the Golden Globes in 2017.

The 36-year-old Oscar nominated actress previously appeared in a production of the Shakespearean tragedy at the National Theatre London.

It will run for six weeks from September 21 and will be part of the 2018 Dublin Theatre Festival.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Ruth Negga, Hamlet

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz