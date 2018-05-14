Ruth Negga takes lead role in Hamlet at Dublin's Gate Theatre

Ruth Negga will play the title role in a new production of Hamlet for Dublin's Gate Theatre.

Ruth Negga at the Golden Globes in 2017.

The 36-year-old Oscar nominated actress previously appeared in a production of the Shakespearean tragedy at the National Theatre London.

It will run for six weeks from September 21 and will be part of the 2018 Dublin Theatre Festival.

Directed by the acclaimed Yaël Farber

- Digital Desk