RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio announces ‘first UK drag arena tour’

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio has shared her joy at being “the first drag queen to headline at Wembley Arena” as she announced a UK arena tour.

Del Rio, the alter ego of comedian Roy Haylock, will perform in arenas from September 1 to September 24 2019.

Del Rio’s It’s Jester Joke Tour will visit cities including Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow, and is billed as the “biggest ever solo drag show in the UK”.

Bianca Del Rio: It’s Jester Joke tour (Handout)

This will follow her two other UK tours in smaller venues.

Del Rio said in a statement to the Press Association: “I’ve been told I’ll be the first drag queen to headline at Wembley Arena!

“I’m excited … but also concerned that they aren’t prepared for glitter and wig hair clogs in the dressing room sinks!

“I’m incredibly grateful to perform at this beloved British venue before the retirement home comes knocking for me!”

The tour will see the drag star, who calls herself the “Clown in a Gown”, tell tales of her world travels and stories of her life in a comedic fashion.

Del Rio, 43, won RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014, fending off competition from the likes of Courtney Act, who won Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year and has now landed her own TV series on Channel 4.

The drag reality show began in 2009 and sees Emmy Award-winning drag queen RuPaul act as host, judge and mentor to budding contestants hoping to be named “America’s next drag superstar”.

Tickets for Bianca Del Rio’s tour are on sale from Friday October 5.

- Press Association