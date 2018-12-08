Rugby legend, country music star and Cork actress form the full line-up for RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars

The wait is over as the full line up for season three of Dancing with the Stars has been revealed!

On The Late Late Show last night, Ryan Tubridy was joined on the couch by legendary former munster and Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer, country music sensation Cliona Hagan, and The Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe, who confirmed they will take part in the new series of Dancing with the Stars when it returns to RTÉ One in the New Year.

Speaking about his participation in the hit television show Peter Stringer said:

I’ve never danced on a dance floor before so going from that to dancing in front of a live audience will be a whole new experience for me. I’m nervous but up for the challenge!

Country music star Cliona Hagan said: “I’m very excited, nervous, and a little apprehensive, but overall I’m feeling great and can’t wait to see how far I can push myself.”

The Young Offender star Demi Isaac Oviawe said: “I’m so excited to be involved in this year’s show. I can’t wait to get started and learn a new skill. I’m hoping that I can be a role model for young black women in Ireland and maybe some might even follow in my dance steps!”

The full line up for series three of Dancing with the Stars are: Peter Stringer, Cliona Hagan, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Clelia Murphy, Mairead Ronan, Johnny Ward, Eilish O’Carroll, Denis Bastick, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke and Holly Carpenter on series three of the show.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will join forces this year to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars, which kicks off on Sunday, January 6 for a 12-week run.

Also returning this year is our expert panel of judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

And if that’s not enough for dancing fans out there, Can’t Stop Dancing, the preview show for Dancing with the Stars hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy will be back on Friday, January 4 on RTÉ One.

Each week Can’t Stop Dancing will go behind the scenes to capture all the glitz, glamour and gossip back stage and get the low down from the judges, the professional dancers and the stars.

Will you tuning in?