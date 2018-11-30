Ruby Rose shows off Batwoman costume in new pictures

Ruby Rose looked unrecognisable as she shared new pictures of herself as Batwoman.

The Australian actress, 32, revealed she broke down in tears after being offered the part, which will see her play the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

On Thursday, Rose gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the show and posted two pictures of herself in costume.

The first image showed Rose, with her hair dyed dark pink, wearing a black bat mask and suit emblazoned with a pink bat.

The Flash was seen standing in the background. The second image features Rose in the same costume, this time with a man who looks like DC superhero Green Arrow stood behind her.

She captioned the pictures with a heart and bat emoji. In August, Rose, who is openly gay, told how she cried when she was offered the role.

She said as a young member of the LGBT community she never felt represented on TV, adding she was “thrilled and honoured” to play Batwoman.

Rose will be introduced as Batwoman in a December crossover event between The CW Network’s other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly trained street fighter with a passion for social justice.

- Press Association