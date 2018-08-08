Ruby Rose cast as gay superhero Batwoman

Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between The CW Network’s other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I'm also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.

Kane is described as a highly trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honoured” and “an emotional wreck” over the news, adding that as a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black.

- Press Association