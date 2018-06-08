Ru Paul's Drag Race returns for a milestone 10th season

By Kyle Lehane

The Emmy award winning TV show returns to Netflix for a record milestone tenth season.

A cast of 14 talented drag queens compete for the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $100,000.

Regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews join Ru on the judges' panel to decide who stays, who lip synchs for his or her life, or who "sashays away."

Judge Michelle Visage, was also a judge on the Ireland's Got Talent

This season's celebrity guest judges are headed by superstar entertainer Christina Aguilera and also includes Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, and Kumail Nanjiani.

New episodes are available on Netflix every Friday
