RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy announces engagement
03/08/2018
Bláthnaid Treacy has announced her engagement to Charlie Mooney.
The couple had been enjoying an extended holiday in Mexico after attending her brother Fiachra's wedding in Guadalajara when her long-term boyfriend popped the question.
The Can't Stop Dancing presenter posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Mexico really was a trip we'll never forget".
Treacy shared numerous snaps of their holiday adventures on the picture-sharing app but said it was "so great to be home and celebrate with friends and family".
