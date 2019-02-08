RTÉ Mailbag presenter Arthur Murphy dies aged 90

Former broadcaster Arthur Murphy, best known for the series 'Mailbag', has died aged 90.

The broadcaster, whose wife Patricia died three years ago, passed away at home on February 7 following a short illness and is survived by his two sons Shane and Mark.

Arthur Murphy. Picture: RTÉ

RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said: “Arthur occupies a special place in Irish broadcasting history, having brought his own unique brand of warmth, respect and wit to his appearances on air, not least with Mailbag which became such a popular programme for so long among Irish viewers.

"He had such a distinguished career in broadcasting in Ireland and the UK, something he clearly loved.

That he continued to broadcast with the same unique delivery and wit to the very end is testament to his professionalism and to his popularity.

"He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and his many friends, both in RTÉ and across the world of broadcasting.”

Dublin born Murphy presented 'Mailbag' which dealt with viewers’ letters concerning RTÉ television programmes and broadcasting in general for 14 years.

Murphy auditioned for RTÉ television and became presenter of its first chat show, Visitors Book, and also became a producer/director, directing news and producing a weekly music show, Just For You.

In 2016, the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 brought Arthur back to the national airwaves to present ‘Emailbag’ once a week, following the success of the slot on Ray’s morning show on Today FM.

Speaking on his radio show, Ray D’Arcy said he believed the death of Arthur's wife Patricia three years ago broke Murphy's heart.

D'Arcy said: "He was a true pro, was Arthur Murphy. He was an old school gentleman and to hear him tell his stories as he would have over the years, you would think that he was some sort of Walter Mitty type character because a lot of his stories read as fiction but they were all true."

Thread....1. Really sad to tell you that the broadcasting legend #Arthurmurphy died yesterday. It was a privilege to write the emailbag script for him for ten years. A consummate broadcaster and gentleman who lived an incredible life, sharing a stage with Jimi Hendrix ........... — WILL HANAFIN⚡️ (@willhanafin) February 8, 2019

Will Hanafin, who worked with Murphy on an a script for 'Emailbag' paid tribute to the broadcaster on twitter, citing it a 'privilege' to have worked with him.

Hanafin said Murphy was a "consummate broadcaster and gentleman who lived an incredible life, sharing a stage with Jimi Hendrix...

"He was produced by The Beatles producer George Martin, had a music career as Mark Dwayne, singing with Shirley Bassey, and of course presented mailbag."