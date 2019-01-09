RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2018 nominees revealed
The 14th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize will once again celebrate the best in Irish recorded music and today, the shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2018, have been revealed.
The Prize has become one of the music industry highlights of the year since its inception in 2005.
The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of ten albums by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts and today nominees were announced on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show by Tony Clayton-Lea, the chairman of the judging panel.
The shortlist is as follows:
The list has been praised by muso's, one even considering it as "the best shortlist in years".
That's the best shortlist in years!
— 📻 Phil Taggart 📻 (@philytaggart) January 9, 2019
The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event on March 7 in Vicar Street and broadcasted on RTÉ 2 shortly afterwards.
Tickets available on Ticketmaster.
