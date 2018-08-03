Roxanne Pallett reveals migraine struggle following crash

Actress Roxanne Pallett has told fans she has been dealing with migraines since being in a car crash two weeks ago.

The former Emmerdale star was left with sprained wrists and internal bruising after the stock car she was driving crashed into a concrete wall.

Pallett was airlifted to hospital, and later told of the pain she still felt days after the accident, including how her head did not “feel right”.

Sorry I didn’t make it on air today. Been struggling with migraines since the crash. Sending Friday love to all my listeners x — Roxanne Pallett (@RoxannePallett) August 3, 2018

On Friday morning, the 36-year-old apologised to fans for being unable to host her breakfast radio show on Minster FM.

She tweeted: “Sorry I didn’t make it on air today. Been struggling with migraines since the crash. Sending Friday love to all my listeners x.”

The crash happened on July 19 at the Hunmanby Raceway in North Yorkshire while she was filming a promotional video for her breakfast show, which she co-hosts with Ben Fry.

Pallett, who is best known for starring as Jo Sugden in Emmerdale from 2005 until 2008, was taken by helicopter to Hull Royal Infirmary after firefighters spent two hours cutting her from the wreckage of the vehicle.

Days after the crash, Pallett told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s something you never expect to happen to you and it’s just a bit of a blur still, to be honest.

“I’m so dosed up on painkillers, I’m almost grateful to be this numb.”

She said the moment she woke up after losing consciousness for around 30 seconds, she “couldn’t feel my legs and my head and my neck” and that she had “never felt pain like it”.

She also said she received unkind messages that were “lacking in compassion” from people within the stock car racing community.

She said: “They were almost disappointed that I’d been airlifted and only come out with internal bruising and sprained wrists, and I’ve got to point out that sometimes injuries can be invisible.

“I mean, my head doesn’t feel right, I can barely stretch my ribs and my back, they’re so sore.

“There are people walking around with injuries and disabilities that are invisible to the eye, and I think everyone needs to remember that.”

- Press Association