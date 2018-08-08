Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares sweet family pictures on Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has shared touching family pictures on Instagram.

The model, 31, is engaged to actor Jason Statham and accompanied him to the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, The Meg, on Monday.

Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to the couple’s only son, Jack, in June last year and on Tuesday shared three black and white pictures showing the one-year-old running up to his parents before hugging his father’s legs.

Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j. ❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 7, 2018 at 3:51pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 7, 2018 at 3:49pm PDT

Fam ❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 7, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT

One of the snaps was captioned: “Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j.”

The Plymouth-born model has been in a relationship with Statham, 51, since 2010 and the pair confirmed their engagement in early 2016.

She has previously modelled for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret and has her own underwear range, Rosie For Autograph, with Marks And Spencer.

Away from the runway, Huntington-Whiteley has appeared in films including Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Statham is best known for his typical hard-man roles in various Guy Ritchie films, including Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

- Press Association