Rosie dumped from Love Island as Sam chooses Samira

Love Island contestant Rosie Williams has been dumped from the ITV2 series after Sam Bird opted to partner up with Samira Mighty instead of her.

Rosie had been left vying for Sam’s attention after her partner Adam Collard left her for Zara McDermott.

Samira’s place in the villa also seemed under threat as her partner Alex George decided to be with Ellie Brown and leave the friendship partnership he and Samira had struck.

During Friday’s episode Sam went on dates with Samira, Rosie and Ellie to help him make his mind up.

Samira stays in the villa after Sam chose her over Rosie. (ITV)

Rosie was left to pack her bags after Sam chose the West End performer during the recoupling, when the show’s male contestants were given the chance to choose their partner.

Eyal Booker chose to stick with Megan Barton Hanson after the pair revealed to their fellow contestants that they had sex, making them the first couple to do so on this year’s series.

Wes Nelson remained with Laura Anderson while Jack Fincham stuck with Dani Dyer and Josh Denzel partnered up with Georgia Steel again.

Rosie said leaving the show “hurts a lot” but admitted she felt she had made the wrong choice of partner initially.

She said that all she wanted to do was find love but it “wasn’t meant to be”.

Sam's sealed Rosie's fate, and she's been dumped from the Island. Cue a suitably sassy exit! 💁 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tyeuFETwrZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2018

After Sam made his decision, Alex thanked him for saving his friend Samira.

Alex said in the Beach Hut that the recoupling had ended in the “perfect outcome” for him.

- Press Association