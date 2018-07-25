Roseanne Barr to appear on TV for the first time since her sitcom was cancelled

Roseanne Barr is set to appear on TV for the first time since her sitcom was cancelled amid allegations of racism.

Barr, 65, saw her self-titled show axed after she referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes”.

On Thursday, she is due to return to TV for a guess appearance on the Fox News show Hannity.

US actress Roseanne Barr had her sitcom cancelled following allegations of racism (Steve Parsons/PA)

During the live interview with host Sean Hannity, Barr is expected to discuss Roseanne’s cancellation as well as President Donald Trump, of whom she has been a prominent supporter.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on July 20, the comedian said her show had been cancelled because she voted for Mr Trump “and that is not allowed in Hollywood”.

In June, American TV network ABC, which cancelled Roseanne, announced a spin-off to the show that will not feature Barr.

The programme has the working title The Conners and will star Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, as well as other Roseanne actors.

It is due to air in autumn 2018 and will take over the slot vacated by the cancelled sitcom.

- Press Association