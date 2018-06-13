Roseanne Barr ‘remains on Emmy ballot’ after tweet controversy

Roseanne Barr remains on the ballot for Emmy award consideration, it has been reported.

The actress was submitted for contention for the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series prize before her controversial tweet which compared a top Obama aide to an ape.

Barr’s comments about Valerie Jarrett prompted US network ABC to cancel her sitcom, Roseanne, despite it bringing in bumper ratings when it returned to the air.

Laurie Metcalf (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Her fellow cast members John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf are also among those submitted for consideration, according to awards predicting website Gold Derby.

Trump supporter Barr won an Emmy for playing Roseanne Conner in 1993 during the original run of the sitcom and was considered a front runner for a nomination at the 2018 ceremony before she described Ms Jarrett as the offspring of “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet Of The Apes”.

After cancelling the comedy due to the remarks branded “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” by ABC’s entertainment president Channing Dungey, the network also abandoned plans for an extensive campaign for the show to receive awards consideration.

The Emmy nominations will be revealed on July 12. The awards will be presented on September 17.

- Press Association