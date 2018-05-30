Roseanne Barr hits back at former co-star’s criticism of ‘abhorrent’ tweet

Roseanne Barr has hit out at former co-star Sara Gilbert, who labelled her now-deleted tweet about a former White House aide as “abhorrent”.

Barr referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes in the tweet, and her popular sitcom Roseanne was cancelled by US network ABC.

Gilbert, who appeared in the series since it began in 1988 as Barr’s on-screen daughter Darlene, had said she was “disappointed” by Barr’s comments which “do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show”.

In another tweet, Gilbert wrote that it is “incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Responding to Gilbert’s tweets, Barr wrote: “Wow! unreal.”

In a separate tweet, replying to a fan who had described Gilbert as “ungrateful, and very disloyal”, Barr wrote that she feels bad for President Donald Trump, as he “goes thru this every single day”.

i feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

In response to another tweet from a fan, who condemned Gilbert’s actions, Barr said: “No, I understand her position and why she said what she said. I forgive her.”

She added that it “just shocked me a bit” and that she “indeed f***ed up”.

no, I understand her position and why she said what she said. i forgive her. It just shocked me a bit, but I indeed fucked up. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Gilbert was one of many stars reacting to Barr’s comment about Ms Jarrett and the cancellation of the sitcom.

Barr received words of support from former Apprentice star and controversial columnist Katie Hopkins, who told her that she would find herself with more work and to “stand strong”.

In a post re-tweeted by Barr, Hopkins said: “I have found the more I am fired, the busier I become. You are headed for greatness. Love Hopkins xx #standstrong.”

Dear @therealroseanne



I have found the more I am fired, the busier I become.



You are headed for greatness



Love Hopkins xx #standstrong pic.twitter.com/wgQWB443aA — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 29, 2018

Will And Grace star Debra Messing tweeted that she was in “tears” after hearing Roseanne had been cancelled.

She wrote: “I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc.”

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted: “Thank you, @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing and for showing people that bigotry and racism has consequences. Now, if you could only cancel our President for the same reason. #RoseanneBarred.”

Thank you, @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing and for showing people that bigotry and racism has consequences. Now, if you could only cancel our President for the same reason. #RoseanneBarred — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 29, 2018

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani said he is “glad Roseanne is cancelled”.

“The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing,” he added.

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Actor Jim Parsons shared a mocked-up image of Laurie Metcalf, who played Barr’s on-screen sister Jackie in Roseanne, with her own spin-off show.

Along with the picture, which bore the words “Jackie – you watched it for her anyway”, Parsons wrote on Instagram: “haha YES! #lauriemetcalf #ilovelauriemetcalf.

Metcalf plays Parson’s mother in The Big Bang Theory.

haha YES! #lauriemetcalf #ilovelauriemetcalf A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 29, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Actress Minnie Driver tweeted: “So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC.”

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC ✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 29, 2018

Actor Josh Gad made a reference to Barr’s later tweet, in which she said that Ambien sleeping pills had been to blame for her initial tweet about Ms Jarrett.

How does that old saying go? “Ambien brings out the racist in all of us?” — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 30, 2018

Gad wrote: “How does that old saying go? ‘Ambien brings out the racist in all of us?'”

Following her tweet about Ms Jarrett, Barr issued an apology and advised her fans to stop defending her actions.

