Rose McGowan walks in London Fashion Week show
Rose McGowan added catwalk model to her repertoire when she walked the runway at London Fashion Week.
The US actress and activist – who has been credited as a force in the #MeToo movement since making allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – took part in designer Nicholas Kirkwood’s SS19 show held at Ambika P3 in London on Sunday.
The star, 45, who started modelling as a child, walked the runway barefoot, in a white, hooded jumpsuit.
A slick of red lipstick provided the only bright colour.
Cover girl Winnie Harlow also took part in the show.
- Press Association
