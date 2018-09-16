Rose McGowan walks in London Fashion Week show

Rose McGowan added catwalk model to her repertoire when she walked the runway at London Fashion Week.

The US actress and activist – who has been credited as a force in the #MeToo movement since making allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – took part in designer Nicholas Kirkwood’s SS19 show held at Ambika P3 in London on Sunday.

Rose McGowan walked barefoot on the runway (PA)

The actress has played a leading role in the MeToo movement (PA)

The star, 45, who started modelling as a child, walked the runway barefoot, in a white, hooded jumpsuit.

A slick of red lipstick provided the only bright colour.

Cover girl Winnie Harlow also took part in the show.

- Press Association