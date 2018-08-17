Room To Improve 'pushed back' a couple of months to allow for more complex renovations
Fans of Room to Improve will have to wait longer than normal for new episodes.
Dermot Bannon says the next season has been "pushed back by a couple of months" because they wanted to show more complex renovations.
The TV architect says they have given themselves "a couple of months breathing space".
It means fans of the show won't have it to keep them company on Sunday nights in January.
