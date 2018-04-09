Ronnie Wood and Brian May step out for Olivier Awards

Ronnie Wood and Brian May brought a touch of rock to the Olivier Awards.

Rolling Stones rocker Wood and Queen star May posed together on the red carpet at the awards at the Royal Albert Hall, which celebrate the best of London theatre.

Wood was at the ceremony with his wife Sally, who looked stunning in a black and rose gold sequinned dress.

Ronnie Wood and Sally Wood (PA)

May was with his partner, former EastEnders star Anita Dobson, who wore bright blue.

The awards were being hosted by Catherine Tate.