Roman Kemp to host Takeshi’s Castle with guest appearance from dad Martin

Radio and TV presenter Roman Kemp will be joined by a number of celebrities – including his father Martin Kemp – to host the new series of cult game show Takeshi’s Castle.

Kemp, who hosts the Capital FM Breakfast Show, will take over from Jonathan Ross as the narrator of the programme when it returns for a new series on Comedy Central UK next month.

The game show sees contestants take on a number of bizarre, gruelling and funny physical challenges, accompanied by a humorous commentary. Martin Kemp and son Roman (Ian West/PA)

Kemp, 25, will act as host and, in a change to the previous series, the show will include a different celebrity commentator each week.

Kemp’s father Martin, of Spandau Ballet and EastEnders fame, will make a rare appearance alongside his son for one episode.

Other confirmed star guests include Love Island star Chris Hughes, I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia “Toff” Tofolo and Strictly star Vick Hope, who appears with Kemp on Capital FM.

Comedy Central UK’s vice president Louise Holmes said: “We’re so excited to welcome Roman Kemp to the Comedy Central family as he takes the hosting reins for a brand new series of Takeshi’s Castle.

“We’re really mixing things up this series by having celebrity commentators visible in the corner of the screen and Roman’s cheeky, energetic humour fits perfectly with the crazy antics of Takeshi’s Castle.”

Takeshi’s Castle first aired in Japan in the 1980s, and made its official debut on UK television in 2002 on Challenge, running until 2004, hosted by Craig Charles.

It was rebooted in 2013 with presenting duo Dick and Dom taking over as hosts, and last year it returned again on Comedy Central UK with Ross at the helm.

The new series of Takeshi’s Castle starts on Thursday November 22 at 8pm on Comedy Central UK.

