Rolling Stones rumoured for Croke Park gig

The Rolling Stones are being linked with plans to hold a fourth concert at Croke Park in Dublin this year.

Aiken Promotions is to apply for permission to hold a show at the stadium despite opposition from residents.

Taylor Swift and Michael Buble are already booked to perform three gigs this summer.

Papers today report the Stones are set to announce a tour in the coming weeks, with an Irish date scheduled.

