Rolling Stones mural appears in Dublin ahead of Croke Park gig

A mural paying tribute to The Rolling Stones has appeared in Dublin's city centre.

The painting - which features all 4 members of the band - can be seen above JJ Smyth's pub on Aungier Street.

New Rolling Stones mural in the city ahead of their Croke Park gig on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/IsJfatIhev — Niall Colbert (@NiallColbert1) May 14, 2018

It sprung up over the weekend, just days before the group's gig at Croke Park this Thursday.

The Stones have already arrived in the capital ahead of the concert - Mick Jagger was spotted among the crowd in Malahide on Saturday for Ireland's inaugural cricket test match.

It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan #cricket #Ireland pic.twitter.com/P44JDlNgeq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 13, 2018

This will be the fourth concert held at the stadium this year. Taylor Swift is due to play two Croke Park gigs in June, while Michael Bublé will perform on July 7.

The latest leg of The Stones 'No Filter' tour also includes dates in the UK, Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland."

Keith Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Guitarist and bassist Ronnie Wood said: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles.

It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy… it’s infectious.

“The Stones’ audience is the glue that keeps us together.

“The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts, said drummer Charlie Watts.”

Ireland! In just under one week the No Filter tour kicks off at Croke Park Dublin, let us know if you'll be there! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/DKiBR3No1m #StonesNoFilter #Ireland #Dublin pic.twitter.com/vENEeLOpl3 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 11, 2018

The Academic was announced as the support act for the gig just last month.

The Westmeath lads expressed huge excitement when the news was revealed.

"To be sharing the stage with the greatest rock and roll band of all time in a venue that we’ve always dreamed about performing in is a bit surreal.

"We grew up on their music. Now that we’re playing Croker with them it’s a dream fulfilled!"

The indie band have already gotten 2018 off to a roaring start with their debut album Tales From the Backseat going straight to number one in the charts and it has received critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

The band have sold out shows across the US and Europe this year and are currently in the middle of a sold out UK tour.

- Digital Desk