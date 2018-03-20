Rolling Stones gig in Croke Park to go ahead

The Rolling Stones gig at Croke Park has been granted a licence.

It means the gig can go ahead on May 17.

It will be the 4th concert to take place at the stadium this year.

Tickets for the Croke Park date go on sale this Friday, March 21 and will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets priced at:

Standing/ General admission - €70.45

Seated - €90 / €136 / €181

Gold Circle – €181