Rolling Stones announce Croke Park gig for May

The Rolling Stones have announced a gig in Croke Park following weeks of speculation.

They are due to play GAA headquarters on May 17.

It will be the fourth concert held at the stadium this year, which is facing major backlash from local residents.

The latest leg of the 'No Filter' tour also includes dates in the UK, Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Mick Jagger said: ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland."

NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! #TheRollingStones #StonesNoFilter #Tour pic.twitter.com/MOLN1u7m8Y — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 26, 2018

Keith Richards added: “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Guitarist and bassist Ronnie Wood said: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles.

“It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy… it’s infectious.”

Drummer Charlie Watts added: “The Stones’ audience is the glue that keeps us together.

“The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

Taylor Swift is due to play two Croke Park gigs in June, while Michael Bublé will perform on July 7.

The Rolling Stones gig in Dublin is subject to licence, with tickets set to go on sale for the Dublin date on Friday, March 23.

Promoters say the Croke Park gig will be the largest stadium the band will play during the tour.