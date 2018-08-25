Rodrigo Alves removed from Celebrity Big Brother house

Brazilian reality TV star Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother House, the Channel 5 show has announced.

Alves, 35, was previously given a formal warning after he used racist language on the programme.

In a statement, a representative for Celebrity Big Brother said: “After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother House and will not be returning.”

After a further incident, Rodrigo has been removed from the Big Brother House and will not be returning. #CBB pic.twitter.com/UEI6MYcNC1 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2018

Alves was previously reprimanded during an episode that aired on August 17 after he told former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne he was not attracted to him as he was “too white”.

During the exchange, Alves added twice that he would prefer a “n***** boy”.

Following the incident, Alves was summoned to the diary room where he was told his language was “unacceptable” and that if he used it again he would be removed from the house immediately.

At the time Alves blamed being excited and drunk for his use of the racial slur and added that he regretted using it.

The star is known by his nickname the Human Ken Doll. He is reported to have had more than £500,000 worth of plastic surgery to alter his appearance.

The future of the reality show is uncertain after the boss of Channel 5 confirmed he is planning “a year without it”.

The programme has seen ratings slide in recent years as shows such as ITV2’s Love Island have surged in popularity.

OMG, you could cut the eviction night tension with a knife. 😬😂 Get the full reaction from the #CBB housemates tonight at 10pm on Channel 5. pic.twitter.com/HtLaEGdwFQ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 25, 2018

Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I plan for a year without Big Brother.

“I never say never because the world is constantly changing, and I think it would be irresponsible to not keep all options open, but at the moment I’m planning for a year without Big Brother.”

US reality TV star Natalie Nunn became the first contestant to be evicted from the house in Friday’s episode.

Frow also said he was “bloody furious” when porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of the current series.

Daniels, who claims she had an affair with US president Donald Trump, flew over to the UK to participate in the series, but withdrew at the last minute.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 5 at 10pm.

- Press Association