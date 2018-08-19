Rod Stewart: I regret what I said about Elton John

Sir Rod Stewart regrets declaring that Sir Elton John’s farewell tour “stinks of grabbing money” – but he has not apologised.

Sir Elton, 71, announced his 300-date, three-year farewell tour in February.

Maggie May singer Sir Rod, 73, later told how he emailed Sir Elton after his big announcement and wrote “‘What, again?’ But I didn’t hear anything back.”

Now he has told the Mail On Sunday’s Event magazine: “I was a bit unfair to Elton, on a drunk night on television in New York, when I spitefully said, ‘I think it’s bang out of order that you announce a farewell tour every time, and it stinks of grabbing money.

‘I wish I hadn’t said it.”

Sir Elton John announced his farewell tour in February (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Rod said of the fellow performer, who once gave him a Rembrandt sketch: “I think he’s very upset with me.

“Penny (Sir Rod’s wife) keeps saying ‘send him an apology’. So I should really.”

The star also talked about his love life and romance with third wife Penny Lancaster.

“I need a bit of a start on the handle now, that’s for sure,” he admitted.

“Sex becomes more spiritual, I think is the word, as one gets older. You know, I love sex with my wife, but I love just giving her a hug before we go to bed.”

