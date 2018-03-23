Rod Stewart hits out at ‘dishonest’ Elton John retirement tour

Rod Stewart has accused fellow musical superstar Elton John of using retirement as a ploy to make money.

Rod, 73, labelled the Candle In The Wind hit-maker’s 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour “dishonest”.

In January, Elton announced the three-year farewell after which he will retire from touring to spend more time with his family.

Speaking alongside Cyndi Lauper on US TV show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Rod revealed that he had emailed Elton and said “What, again, dear?”

He added: “It stinks of selling tickets.

“I’ve never spoken about retirement and, I if do retire, I won’t make an announcement, I’ll just fade away.

“It’s dishonest, it’s not rock and roll.”

Elton, 70, has been touring for almost 50 years and will kick off the mammoth tour in the US on September 8 as he covers five continents over three years.