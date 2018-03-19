Rochelle Humes organises birthday surprise for husband Marvin
Rochelle Humes surprised husband Marvin on his 33rd birthday by decorating his radio studio with photos of him as a child.
The Saturdays star posted a picture on Instagram showing Marvin sitting underneath an array of snaps from when he was younger.
“He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio…” she wrote.
Rochelle also shared a holiday photo of the pair as she wished Marvin, her “one and only”, a happy birthday.
“If Carlsberg made men…..My one and only!!” she said.
“Men like you only exist in the movies.
“I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove.”
Rochelle, who has two children with Marvin, added: “Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you.
“Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.”
Marvin later shared a picture of the couple surrounded by the photographs and balloons in the studio.
“Nice little birthday surprise from the wife today!” he said.
“She’s on the @bigtop40 co hosting with me right now with cake and embarrassing photos.”
Rochelle and Marvin were married in 2012 and are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.
