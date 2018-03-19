Rochelle Humes organises birthday surprise for husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes surprised husband Marvin on his 33rd birthday by decorating his radio studio with photos of him as a child.

The Saturdays star posted a picture on Instagram showing Marvin sitting underneath an array of snaps from when he was younger.

“He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio…” she wrote.

He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio…. A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Rochelle also shared a holiday photo of the pair as she wished Marvin, her “one and only”, a happy birthday.

“If Carlsberg made men…..My one and only!!” she said.

“Men like you only exist in the movies.

“I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove.”

Rochelle, who has two children with Marvin, added: “Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you.

“Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.”

H A P P Y 🖤 B I R T H D A Y If Carlsberg made men…..My one and only!! Men like you only exist in the movies. I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you. Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.. A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

Marvin later shared a picture of the couple surrounded by the photographs and balloons in the studio.

“Nice little birthday surprise from the wife today!” he said.

“She’s on the @bigtop40 co hosting with me right now with cake and embarrassing photos.”

Nice little birthday surprise from the wife today! She’s on the @bigtop40 co hosting with me right now with cake and embarrassing photos 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 A post shared by Marvin Humes (@marvinhumes) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Rochelle and Marvin were married in 2012 and are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.