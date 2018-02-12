Rochelle Humes backs Bafta blackout in support of Time’s Up

Rochelle Humes has backed an outfit blackout by stars attending the Bafta Awards in support of Time’s Up.

The former Saturdays singer, 28, is hosting the British academy’s film awards red carpet which is expected to be full of black following a campaign in the wake of the industry’s sexual assault scandal.

The move, which was reportedly first considered in a letter backed by some of Britain’s biggest stars including Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, is billed as standing side-to-side with those in the US who performed a similar gesture at the Golden Globes in January.

Humes told the Press Association: “I think it’s nice the UK can get behind it as well because we all feel strongly about the message.

“These sorts of events, the red carpets, and fashion are heavily reported on and that’s the way the media cover these events the next day so to use it on the big platform is a good thing to do.”

She added: “I think it’s really nice to see everyone sticking together and speaking out and supporting one another in something that isn’t right and isn’t OK.”

Asked if she thought harassment was prevalent in the music industry where she first made her name, Humes said: “I don’t think it’s industry-specific, I think this is in several different industries… Whether you’re in music or in film or whether you’re in accounts it’s not OK.”

Last month US news site Deadline posted a copy of the letter which was circulated around Bafta attendees.

It called for stars to “continue the incredible movement this side of the Atlantic” and says wearing black is a “strong, unifying and simple statement” which supports people who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or been held back due to an imbalance of power.

“We hope that those of us who are privileged enough to have a platform, can use it to raise awareness of the experiences of women beyond our industry, whose experiences are often silenced and marginalised,” the letter reads.

It promised “exciting plans” and also invited attendees to bring a women’s rights campaigner with them to the awards – another gesture performed by a number of stars at the Golden Globes.

Humes praised the Baftas for bringing in Joanna Lumley as host, adding: “I think it’s nice to see a woman hosting, I just think it’s going to be a really fun night.”

Kristin Scott Thomas, Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer, Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya are among the nominees for Sunday’s awards at the Royal Albert Hall.