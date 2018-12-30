Robson Green rails against ‘butt-clenchingly awful’ past acting jobs

Robson Green has said the narcissism of other actors made some film sets “butt-clenchingly awful” places to work.

The Grantchester star has avoided naming names, but said some acting jobs have been almost unbearable due to the egos involved.

Green, who is returning as Geordie Keating for the fourth series of Grantchester, revealed that he felt the need to flee from the “hellhole” of certain sets due to his dislike of co-stars.

The actor and presenter said that a certain degree of narcissism is inevitable of those in the public eye, but he despaired at the self-absorption of some of his unnamed former colleagues.

Talking of some of the sets he worked on in the past, Green said: “Butt-clenchingly awful, some of them. Like, ‘I’ve got to get out of this hellhole’.

“It’s just narcissism, I mean, narcissism is part of the equation of being an actor. But my God, there’s different levels and scales, and I’ve been alongside most of them.” Neil Morrissey (left) with James Norton (right) and Robson Green on the set of Grantchester (ITV)

But Green said that his time on Grantchester has been thoroughly enjoyable, and he is excited by the series’ development.

The ITV drama is set to tackle issues of racism, as the time period in the Cambridgeshire-set series moves into the Civil Rights era.

While he relishes the drama and his fellow cast members, this has not always been the case.

He said: “There’s lots of other jobs that make me deeply unhappy, you know. In life, there are just some things that shall remain nameless, where I got up in the morning and went, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to get through the day’.

“There’s a couple of things I’ve done where I’ve walked off, because I just can’t abide the people I’m working with, you know.”

Grantchester is set to continue on ITV on January 11.

- Press Association