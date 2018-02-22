RobRon return is ‘reward’ for fans, says Emmerdale’s Danny Miller

The return of Emmerdale’s RobRon relationship is a reward for dedicated viewers, the soap’s Danny Miller said.

Fans of the Dales-set soap fell in love with the pairing of Aaron Dingle (Miller) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), dubbing them RobRon, before they split last summer.

The duo got back together during Thursday night’s one-hour special with Miller joking he now expected his “Twitter feed to calm down and everyone to stop having a go at me”.

“I think there will be lots of love hearts. It is a nice episode and I think people can get back to where they were before with it,” he said.

He added he had been promised by writers there would be “no more tears”.

Asked about the level of support, Miller said: “They’ve stood by it, and they love it. And that’s hopefully what we’re going to do, reward them with a RobRon episode.”

Hawley added: “The fact that they’d write an episode like that, it shows how important it is to us as well as to the show, that people are that passionate about these characters and it is an incredible thing to have and we’re both very grateful to it.”

Emmerdale returns on Friday at 7pm.