Robin Thicke is a happy man after becoming a dad again with girlfriend

Robin Thicke has become a dad again.

The Blurred Lines singer’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, has had the couple’s first child together, Mia Love Thicke.

Thicke, 40, shared the news on Instagram, with a video of him cradling his newborn daughter.

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Feb 24, 2018 at 5:03pm PST

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced a year later.

They have a son, Julian, together.

I love you A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:49pm PST

Thicke’s model girlfriend, who is 18 years younger than the singer, previously shared a photograph of an ultrasound image on social media.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!

“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!,” she wrote.