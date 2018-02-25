Robin Thicke is a happy man after becoming a dad again with girlfriend

Back to Showbiz Home

Robin Thicke has become a dad again.

The Blurred Lines singer’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, has had the couple’s first child together, Mia Love Thicke.

Thicke, 40, shared the news on Instagram, with a video of him cradling his newborn daughter.

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced a year later.

They have a son, Julian, together.

I love you

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Thicke’s model girlfriend, who is 18 years younger than the singer, previously shared a photograph of an ultrasound image on social media.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!

“The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!,” she wrote.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Thicke, UK, Robin Thicke, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz