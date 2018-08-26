Robin Thicke and April Love Geary expecting another baby girl

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting another baby girl, just six months after welcoming their first daughter.

The Blurred Lines singer, 41, and the model, 24, had baby Mia in February – and this month announced they were expecting again.

The couple have now revealed their unborn baby is a girl.

They discovered the happy news at a reveal dinner at a restaurant.

The pair enjoyed a meal and at the end were given a cake that, when cut, was full of pink sauce, revealing the baby was a girl.

Going to have another daddy's girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch

Thicke later wrote on Instagram: “Going to have another daddy’s girl!!!

“I love you baby! thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch.”

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton for nine years before they separated in 2014 and divorced a year later. They have a son, Julian, together.

- Press Association