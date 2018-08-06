Robert Redford says he is retiring from acting

Robert Redford has announced he is retiring from acting.

The Hollywood veteran, 81, said although he would “never say never”, his new film The Old Man And The Gun was likely to be his last.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this because I’ve been doing it since I was 21.

“I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’

“And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Redford’s career has spanned 60 years and he is known for movies such as Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, The Sting and Quiz Show.

He has also carved out a career behind the camera, picking up an Oscar for directing Ordinary People in 1980.

The star did not confirm his plans when it comes to directing, simply saying: “We’ll see about that.”

Two years ago Redford indicated he was thinking of retiring from the screen.

In The Old Man And The Gun, Redford plays career criminal and escape artist Forrest Tucker.

- Press Association