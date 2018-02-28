Robbie Williams talks mental health: ‘I’ve got a disease that wants to kill me’

Robbie Williams has spoken of his mental health problems, saying: “I’ve got a disease that wants to kill me.”

The singer, 44, has a well-documented history of depression and has also fought drug and alcohol abuse.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I’m inclined to sabotage everything,” The Sun quoted the star as saying.

Melbourne I love you lots x #robbielive Photo: @leobaronfilm A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Feb 25, 2018 at 4:22am PST

“I’ve got a disease that wants to kill me and it’s in my head, so I have to guard against that.”

He said that “sometimes it overwhelms me” and “sometimes I live in bliss and it’s wonderful”.

“But most of the time I’m… trying to deal with the trials and tribulations of what goes on between my ears.”

Asked whether George Michael’s death made him reassess his life, he said: “Things I’ve put myself through, I’ve been close to… It’s like, ‘By the grace of God go I’. It’s been so close so many times. It’s been a very similar rollercoaster, yes.”

The star recently told how he spent a week in intensive care after falling ill backstage.