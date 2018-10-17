Robbie Brady and wife Kerrie announce exciting baby news

Irish footballer Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie have announced that they are expecting their second child.

Kerrie took to Instagram today to share a photo of their daughter Halle proudly sitting in front of giant 'big sis' ballons.

“My only child status is coming to an end because mammy’s expecting a new best friend,” she captioned the adorable photo.

The 4-year-old was also snapped wearing a jumper which read; ‘I made a wish and it came true, mammy is expecting baby #2.”

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in Limerick on June 9 followed by a lavish party in Adare Manor.